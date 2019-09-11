AUGUSTA — Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., has extended its Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May, and from 9 a.m. to noon during the summer months.

For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

