The Harlow will present an anthology of work from artists who have graduated from the art program at University of Maine at Augusta.
The UMA Alumni Show will be on view from Sept. 13 through Oct. 19 at 100 Water St. in Hallowell.
An opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the gallery.
The exhibit will showcase a dynamic range of work from the following artists: Elizabeth Brown, Ted Closson, Brianna Daley, Elise Farris, Karen Giles, Aylah Ireland, Karen S. Kelly-Philbrick, Justin Knaus-Tucker, Heather Marlow, Emily McGuire, Luke Myers, Clinton Pettingill, Justin Pierce, Roxanne Rollins, Rachael Marie Sloat, Deidra Stanchfield and Helen Wright.
For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.
