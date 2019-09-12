DAMARISCOTTA — Local Music Director Beth Preston will speak at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Skidompha Library, 184 Main St.

Preston, a local conductor, music coach, teacher and multi-talented musical tour de force, will be the featured speaker at the library’s Chats with Champions in Porter Hall.

She will present on a topic she explored through the Tapestry Singers’ 2019 spring concert: Female Composers: Changing the Current Choral Landscape.

Preston holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education from Brigham Young University and a Master of Music in Vocal Pedagogy from University of Southern Maine.

Preston directs the Newcastle-based Tapestry Singers, a community choir that has become known for championing the works of living composers. She was a founding member of Vox Nova Chamber Choir in Brunswick and sings alto in its newly formed reincarnation, Una Voce Chamber Choir. Preston offers private vocal coaching, as well as on behalf of Heartwood Regional Theater Company’s musical theater productions.

She was awarded the award for “Distinguished Choral Director of the Year” in 2010 from Maine American Choral Director’s Association, District 3 “Music Educator of the Year” in 2013, and “Maine Music Educator of the Year” in 2019. Preston retired from Lincoln Academy and her thirty-seven-year career in the public schools where she conducted award-winning choirs and directed musical theater productions of the highest caliber.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the library. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

For more information, call the library at 563-5513.

