UNITY — The 43rd annual Common Ground Country Fair is set for Sept. 20-22; rain or shine.

The event draws up to 60,000 fairgoers, volunteers, exhibitors and performing artists to MOFGA’s Common Ground Education Center on Crosby Brook Road, each September. Gates open daily at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the association.

The fair will include a mix of workshops, demonstrations, music, vendors, farmers’ markets, food and more. More than 750 varied events are scheduled during the weekend, covering topics ranging from seed saving and cooking demonstrations to low-impact forestry and energy efficiency.

Livestock events include contests and demonstrations featuring draft horses, mules, ponies, oxen, donkeys, pigs and dairy cattle, and exhibits featuring rabbits, poultry, goats, sheep, alpacas and llamas. The sheep dog demonstrations are scheduled for 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. daily.

Leaders in the organic agriculture movement give keynote addresses each day at 11 a.m. This year they are Craig Hickman, Maine state representative and organic farmer; Carey Gillam, research director of U.S. Right to Know and investigative journalist; and Anne Devin, owner and operator at Chase Stream Farm and veteran outreach coordinator for Maine AgrAbility and MOFGA.

More than 2,000 volunteers bring the fair to life each year. They receive admission to the fair, a meal and an organic cotton T-shirt. Volunteers can register in advance at mofga.volunteerhub.com. Walk-in volunteers are welcome.

Advance tickets and 2019 fair posters are on sale now through advance ticket outlets and at mofga.org.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for elders through Sept. 15, or $15 for adults, $10 for seniors at the gate. Children 12 and younger get free admission, as do citizens with handicaps. Additionally, a $2 discount off admission is offered to those who bike to the event. This year fairgoers can purchase electronic tickets.

The 2019 fair artwork features two Dexter heifers posing with oats and clover. Local artist Kevin Martin, of Vinalhaven, created the design, which is printed on T-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags and other products, all available in the Country Store at the fair. Meet Martin on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Country Store, where he’ll sign posters.

For more information, call 568-4142 or visit mofga.org.

