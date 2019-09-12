Folk artist Garnet Rogers will bring his songs and quick wit to the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., in Brunswick at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, as part of the Concerts for a Cause series.

Two-thirds of the net proceeds of the 2018-19 Concerts for a Cause series will be donated to two local charities: Tedford Housing and Oasis Free Clinics.

The Canadian singer-songwriter was on the road as a full-time working musician at age 16 with his older brothers, Stan Rogers. Together they formed what has come to be accepted as one of the most influential acts in North American folk music.

His music is literate, passionate, highly sensitive, and deeply purposeful. Garnet sings extraordinary songs about ordinary people and of the small victories of the everyday.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and $10 for students/children.

For tickets, stop by the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, 134 Maine St. in Brunswick, or visit garnet.brownpapertickets.com.

