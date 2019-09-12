Folk artist Garnet Rogers will bring his songs and quick wit to the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., in Brunswick at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, as part of the Concerts for a Cause series.
Two-thirds of the net proceeds of the 2018-19 Concerts for a Cause series will be donated to two local charities: Tedford Housing and Oasis Free Clinics.
The Canadian singer-songwriter was on the road as a full-time working musician at age 16 with his older brothers, Stan Rogers. Together they formed what has come to be accepted as one of the most influential acts in North American folk music.
His music is literate, passionate, highly sensitive, and deeply purposeful. Garnet sings extraordinary songs about ordinary people and of the small victories of the everyday.
Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and $10 for students/children.
For tickets, stop by the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, 134 Maine St. in Brunswick, or visit garnet.brownpapertickets.com.
.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
Juried photography exhibit opens Sept 14 in Rangeley
-
Community
Architect, chief engineer of Maine Central Railroad focus of Sept. 18 talk
-
Movie Review • J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘Official Secrets’
-
Community
The Rev. Paul Dumais nominated for National Lumen Christi Award
-
Life & Culture
Garnet Rogers to perform in Brunswick
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.