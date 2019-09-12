The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents the Western Mountain Photography Show from Sept. 14 through Oct, 6 at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., Rangeley.

The theme of this year’s exhibit is The Artists Trail, a new joint project of the RFA and the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust that designates 15 scenic sites in the Rangeley Region for plein air artists and photographers.

Those who attend can meet the photographers, enjoy the Juried Exhibit and the Awards Reception: a catered, public event where the winners will be recognized and prizes awarded, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 864-5000 or visit rangeleyarts.org.

