WINSLOW — Bodhi Littlefield’s hat trick helped propel the Winslow field hockey team to a 4-0 win over Oceanside in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Thursday afternoon.

Silver Clukey added a goal and an assist for the Black Raiders (3-0). Leah Pelotte’s one save was enough to secure the shutout.

Alexa Barston made 22 saves for Oceanside (0-3).

SKOWHEGAN 11, BRUNSWICK 1: Alexis Michonski scored five goals and Skowhegan got goals from four players en route to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan. Emily Riechenbach had three goals and an assist, while Bhreagh Kennedy (two goals, two assists) and Brooklyn Hubbard also scored for Skowhegan (4-0). Meredith Mitchell had three assists, Logan Wing and Hannah McKenney added helpers, and Mackenzie McConnell (two saves) and Rachel Tuck (one) split goaltending duties. Abby Belanger had the lone goal for the Dragons (0-2). Liberty Krauss made 21 saves.

CONY 5, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Julia Reny scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Rams to a KVAC victory over the Windjammers in Augusta.

Sophie Whitney, Faith Leathers-Pouliot and Taryn Crummett each added goals for Cony (2-1). Whitney and Mallory Audette had assists for the Rams.

Claudine Webber scored the lone goal for Camden Hills (1-1-1).

MARANACOOK 4, ERSKINE 2: Abbie Jacques scored two goals to lead the Black Bears to the KVAC B win in South China.

Stella Pattershall and Abby Whitcomb also scored for Maranacook (1-2-0).

Jane Blanchard and Addi Morris scored a goal each for Erskine (1-2-0) while Lucy Allen made 14 saves.

LAWRENCE 1, NOKOMIS 0: Haylei Niles scored the game’s only goal to lift the Bulldogs to the Class B North win in Newport.

Victoria Dunphy assisted on the goal for Lawrence (3-0-0) while Emma Poulin made four saves.

Ashly Nyman made 14 stops for Nokomis (0-3-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

WINSLOW 3, BREWER 1: Carly Warn scored a pair of goals, including one early in the second half to snap a tie and lift the Black Raiders to the KVAC win in Winslow.

Grace Bilodeau also scored for Winslow (2-0-1). Freshman Isabella Fleury made three saves in her first start.

Brewer dropped to 0-2-0.

WINTHROP 7, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored five goals to carry the Ramblers to the Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Emma Clukey scored Mountain Valley’s lone goal. Falcons goalie Justice Gendron saved 17 shots in the loss.

CARRABEC 2, LISBON 1: Sarah Olson and Cheyenne Cahill each scored goals to lead the Cobras to an MVC victory over the Greyhounds in North Anson.

Cassidy Smith and Aislinn Slate added assists for Carrabec (1-1-0).

Giana Russo scored the lone goal for Lisbon (1-2-0).

TEMPLE 7, VALLEY 0: Hannah Hubbard’s hat trick powered the Bereans to the East-West Conference win in Waterville.

Brianna Hubbard added two goals for Temple (2-1-0), and Chloe Riportella also scored in the win. Tessa Nash made one save to earn the shutout in goal.

Jada Ward made 28 saves for Valley (0-2-0).

BOYS SOCCER

TEMPLE 4, VALLEY 1: Nathan Riportella scored twice to lead the Bereans to the East-West win in Waterville.

Dave Louis and Lens Louis also collected goals for Temple (2-1-0).

Kayden Cool netted the goal for Valley (0-2-0).

SKOWHEGAN 2, MCI 1: Miles Lamke’s goal early in the second half held up to lead Skowhegan to the KVAC win Tuesday in Pittsfield.

Logan King scored in the first half for Skowhegan (2-1-0) to tie the game.

T.J. Stewart scored in the first half to give MCI (1-1-0) the early lead. Jakub Smid made eight saves in the loss.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: