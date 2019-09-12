BELGRADE — No one was hurt when a camp on Salmon Pond burned Wednesday.

The camp, however, was probably a total loss, said Belgrade Fire Chief Daniel MacKenzie. The 24-by-24-foot structure on posts was at 325 Smithfield Road.

No one was living in the camp, he said, and the fire is not suspicious.

“The fire marshal investigated, but they think it has something to do with electrical,” MacKenzie said.

The call came in at 2:18 p.m.

“We had it knocked down fairly quickly,” MacKenzie said, adding that crews were there a couple hours.

Oakland, Rome, Smithfield and Sidney fire departments responded to the call. Mount Vernon Fire Department provided station coverage for Belgrade.

