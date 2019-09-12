SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Feb. 11-22, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Sara Ahalt, 61, of Canaan, criminal mischief Sept. 24, 2017, in Cornville, dismissed.

Cody Ames, 26, of Embden, allowing dog to be at large Dec. 21, 2018, in Embden; $50 fine.

Stacey Ayotte, 47, of Anson, criminal trespass Oct. 16, 2017, in Anson; $250 fine; burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

Ryan Bacheller, 27, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked June 20, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Christopher J. Bailey, 39, of Canaan, domestic violence assault Oct. 2, 2018, in Canaan, dismissed.

Max Earl Bradford, 26, of Rome, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 18, 2018, in Parlin Pond Township, dismissed.

Randy D. Burton, 58, of Garland, shoot from motor vehicle Nov. 23, 2018, in Ripley, dismissed.

Donald P. Butler II, 39, of Hartland, fugitive from justice Feb. 15, 2019, in Hartland, dismissed.

Kenneth Byron, 70 of Norridgewock, St. Albans, shoot from motor vehicle Oct. 27, 2018, in St. Albans, dismissed.

Kevin Cannon, 33, of Halifax, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 29, 2017, in Fairfield; $400 fine.

Adam W. Churchill, 39, of Skowhegan, criminal mischief July 16, 2018, in Dead River township, dismissed.

Austin Clemons, 21, of Norridgewock, operating unregistered snowmobile Jan. 1, 2019, in Canaan; $200 fine.

Amanda Cowette, 25, of Unity, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 16, 2018, in Canaan, dismissed.

Gregory M. Cox, 37, of Cornville, operating under the influence Sept. 2, 2018, in Skowhegan; $1,000 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; refusing to sign criminal summons, same date and town, dismissed.

Roberta Crocker, 48, of St. Albans, false registration of deer Oct. 27, 2018, in Hartland; $300 fine.

Tina Day, 49, of Cornville, operating under the influence July 7, 2018, in Madison; $500 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, 150-day license suspension. Operating under the influence Jan. 15, 2019, in Norridgewock; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; endangering the welfare of a child Jan. 15, 2019, in Norridgewock; 10-day jail sentence.

Joseph J. Debeck, 38, of Pittsfield, assault Jan. 8, 2018, in Pittsfield; $300 fine.

Richard W. Foss, 65, of Canaan, illegal possession of firearm Dec. 5, 2017, in Canaan, dismissed.

Adam Gagnon, 21, of Pepperell, Massachusetts, violate snowmobile noise level Dec. 29, 2018, in Jackman; $100 fine.

Eric Gemelli, 34, of Livermore, rule violation Sept. 13, 2018, in Upper Enchanted Township; $100 fine; illegal placing of bear bait Sept. 10, 2018, in Upper Enchanted Township; $100 fine.

Brian Gilbert, 61, of Plymouth, operating under the influence July 1, 2018, in Palmyra; $500 fine, 60-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Michael S. Gilbert Sr., 47, of Canaan, illegal transportation of animal or bird Nov. 2, 2018, in Canaan; $100 fine; unlawful possession wild animal or bird, same date and town, dismissed.

Kelly M. Goards, 36, of Waterville, operate while license suspended or revoked Nov. 17, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 36-hour jail sentence.

Zachary Goss, 27, of Dunstable, Massachusetts, violate snowmobile noise level Dec. 31, 2018, in Sandwich Academy Grant; $100 fine.

Clay B. Hoyt, 31, of Bangor, operate while license suspended or revoked Sept. 22, 2018, in Jackman, dismissed.

Brooke Anita Knight, 27, of Hartland, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 16, 2019, in Hartland dismissed.

Cherie A. Landry, 43, of Madison, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures June 2, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Jerome E. Lebrun, 77, of Norridgewock, shoot from motor vehicle Nov. 10, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Scott Lovejoy, 48, of Topsham, operating under the influence Sept. 1, 2018, in Jackman; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Teresa Lovejoy, 42, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Sept. 1, 2018, in Jackman; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Negina A. Lowe, 19, of Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 8, 2018, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Barbara A. Mann, 70, of Pittsfield, operating under the influence Oct. 10, 2018, in Canaan; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, same date and town, dismissed.

Paul Mills, 44, of Warren, operating under the influence Oct. 23, 2018, in Skowhegan; $2,100 fine, eight year Department of Corrections sentence all but four years suspended, two-year probation, 10-year license and registration suspension; eluding an officer Oct. 23, 2018, in Cornville; four-year Department of Corrections sentence; passing a roadblock Oct. 23, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-year Department of Corrections sentence; theft by receiving stolen property, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, passing a roadblock and three counts aggravated operating after revocation, Oct. 23, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed, and passing a roadblock Oct. 23, 2018, in Cornville, dismissed.

Joseph Narkiewicz, 26, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, violate snowmobile noise level Jan. 5, 2019, in Moose River; $100 fine.

Anthony C. Newell, 29, in Fairfield, domestic violence terrorizing Aug. 27, 2018, in Fairfield; 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two year probation.

Harold F. Paradis, 65, of Farmington Falls, domestic violence assault Nov. 11, 2017, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Victor Pomerleau, 48, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence Nov. 23, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Codi J. Reynolds, 20, of Canaan, domestic violence terrorizing July 28, 2018, in Canaan, dismissed.

Alex Robles, 26, of Meriden, Connecticut, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation after disqualified Dec. 11, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing Aug. 28, 2018, in Fairfield; four-month jail sentence. Burglary Oct. 8, 2018, in Skowhegan; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but four months suspended, two-year probation, $800 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 8, 2018, in Skowhegan; four month jail sentence.

Lindsay I. Richard, 35, of Norridgewock, assault Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, $300 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, one-year administrative release; criminal trespass, same date and town, dismissed. Violating protection from abuse order Feb. 20, 2019, in Skowhegan, 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 20, 2019, in Skowhegan, 24-hour jail sentence.

Angela Robbins, 40, of Mercer, domestic violence assault and operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 27, 2018, in Mercer, dismissed.

Caleb M. Roy, 26, of Burnham, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 16, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Paige A. Salisbury, 19, of Skowhegan, assault and criminal trespass Nov. 1, 2017, in Harmony, dismissed.

Zachary Severance, 26, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, violate snowmobile noise level Jan. 15, 2019, in Moose River; $100 fine.

Shaun M. Spencer, 33, of Portland, violating protection from abuse order Nov. 13, 2018, in Skowhegan; 180-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one-year administrative release.

Shane Christopher Stafford, 43, of Palmyra, terrorizing Dec. 22, 2017, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Katharine Anne Tiernay, 30, of Gardiner, violating condition of release Oct. 26, 2018, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Jacob Twombly, no date of birth listed, of Ames, Iowa, operating unregistered snowmobile Dec. 29, 2018, in Jackman, $200 fine.

Katelynn A. Wallace, 21, of Bangor, operating while license suspended or revoked July 19, 2018, in Palmyra, $250 fine.

Pamela M. Wentworth, 54, of Hartland, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Oct. 27, 2018, in Hartland, 48-hour jail sentence.

Mary A. Wickett, 33, of Canaan, criminal mischief Sept. 24, 2017, in Cornville, dismissed.

