The 23rd annual Somerville Day will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, starting with a parade at the Old Somerville School, 665 Patricktown Road, Somerville. Parade line-up is set for 9:30 a.m.

The Cake Walk will begin at 1 p.m., the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department Bucket Brigade is set for 1:30 p.m. followed by the Bubblegum Blowing contest, the silent auction will end at 2 p.m., raffle drawing begin at 3 p.m. (you must be present to win), with pizza and a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m.; weather permitting.

Other events include a food, music, vendors, children’s activities, contests, and door prizes.

For more information, call 549-3038.

