WATERVILLE — Bell Ringing Fun will be offered from noon to 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in fellowship hall at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 61 Pleasant St.

Everyone is invited to come and play the new handbells.

For more information, contact Grenda Banton at 873-5358 or [email protected].

