WATERVILLE — Bell Ringing Fun will be offered from noon to 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in fellowship hall at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 61 Pleasant St.
Everyone is invited to come and play the new handbells.
For more information, contact Grenda Banton at 873-5358 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Bell Ringing Fun offered at Waterville church
-
Community
Recovery rally set for Sept. 19 in Skowhegan
-
Community
Maine Bicentennial lecture series to begin Sept. 15
-
Community
PALS No Kill Cat Shelter to hold open house Sept. 14
-
Community
Row House to host fundraiser Sept. 14 to benefit Hubbard Free Library