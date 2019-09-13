PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The U.S. Coast Guard and Portsmouth, N.H., Fire Department recovered a body from Portsmouth Harbor on Friday night.
A Coast Guard spokesperson said the body of an unidentified white male was pulled from the harbor at about 7:30 p.m. near Memorial Bridge. The original call alerting authorities to the presence of a body in the water came in about 6:35 p.m., according the Coast Guard.
No further information was available Friday night.
