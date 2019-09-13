MONMOUTH — Gabe Martin registered a hat trick to power the Monmouth boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Winthrop in a Mountain Valley Conference game Friday afternoon.

Hayden Fletcher added two goals for the Mustangs (4-0-0), and Hunter Frost also netted a goal. Jacob Godbout contributed a pair of assists to the victory. Brock Bates made two saves to post the shutout.

Jake Smith made 19 saves for Winthrop (1-2-0).

GARDINER 1, NOKOMIS 0: Jackson Tweedy’s 59th-minute goal was all the Tigers needed in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game in Gardiner.

Braden Dorogi assisted on Tweedy’s winner for Gardiner (2-1-0). Sean Doyle made one save in the victory.

Cade Kreider had four saves for Nokomis (0-3-0).

OAK HILL 3, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Junior midfielder Riley Worth scored a pair of goals to lead the Raiders to the MVC win in Jay.

Caleb Finelli put Spruce Mountain on the board first. The Raiders tied the score 1-1 at the half, and shut down Spruce Mountain’s offense in the second stanza.

Goalie Jacob Bryant made 12 saves for Spruce Mountain, while goalie Cole Whitten stopped five to earn the win in net for Oak Hill.

EDWARD LITTLE 2, CONY 0: Austin Brown scored an unassisted goal, while Josh Lavigne converted a relay from Jake Jackson to lead the Red Eddies in Auburn.

The Red Eddies out-paced the Rams 14-9 in shots, and 4-1 in corners.

GIRLS SOCCER

ERSKINE 4, MOUNT VIEW 3, OT: Riley Reitchel’s second goal of the game came in the extra session to lift the Eagles to the KVAC B win in South China.

Haymanot Maynard and Joanna Linscott also had goals for Erskine (3-0-0) to remain unbeaten on the season.

Gabby Allen scored a pair of second-half goals to erase a two-goal halftime deficit for Mount View (2-1-0) and force overtime. Gabby Ravin scored in the first half to put the Mustangs on the board.

GARDINER 4, NOKOMIS 3: Jill Goddard scored twice in the second half, including the tie-breaking strike with 10 minutes remaining, as part of her hat trick to power the Tigers to the KVAC B win in Newport.

Ammelia Lunt also had a goal in the win for Gardiner (1-2-0). Lorelei Mason made 13 saves to backstop the victory.

Meagan Whitten scored twice for Nokomis (0-3-0). Warrior keeper Celia Smith posted 13 saves.

EDWARD LITTLE 6, CONY 0: Ella Boucher netted a pair of goals and contributed an assist in the Red Eddies’ KVAC A win in Augusta.

Edward Little (1-1-0) got a goal and an assist from Caroline Hammond in a 28-shot barrage.

Cony dropped to 0-3-0.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP/MONMOUTH 10, HALL-DALE 0: Maddie Perkins scored four goals and Hannah Duley punched home three more as the Ramblers rolled to the MVC win in Farmingdale.

Lauryn Wood, Brooklyn Gaghan and Gia Francis also had goals for Winthrop/Monmouth (5-0).

Kelsey Cormier made 18 saves for Hall-Dale (0-4).

OAK HILL 3, LISBON 0: Adelle Surrette had a goal and an assist to help pace the Raiders to the MVC win in Litchfield.

Desirae Dumais and Julie Mooney also scored for Oak Hill (2-3). Brianna Dumais and Angela Stout each had an assist.

Rebecca Budesheim made 16 saves for Lisbon (0-3).

MESSALONSKEE 3, OXFORD HILLS 2: Rylee Poulin, Jenna Cassani and Chloe Tilley notched goals to lead the Eagles to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Oakland on Thursday.

Emily Crowell and Annie Corbett had assists for Messalonskee (2-1), while Nealey Dillon made six saves.

Brooke Carson scored twice for the Vikings (2-2), and Maranda Austin had 11 saves.

