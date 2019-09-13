WINTHROP — P.A.L.S., aka PALS No Kill Cat Shelter, will celebrate its 40th anniversary and will hold an open house from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the shelter at 188 Case Road.

The highlight of the open house is to show off the shelter’s new addition, Walk of Honor, and landscaping that was completed in late 2018. The addition and updates to the shelter were made possible by donors, the late Dr. Robert Martin, formerly of New Sharon, and the late Kendra Shaw, formerly of Gardiner, both of whom designated legacy gifts to the P.A.L.S. to be used exclusively for the construction, according to a news release from the shelter.

The event will include tours of the expanded facility, a yard sale, book sale and a bake sale. Because of the donations of many local businesses, the shelter also is holding a silent auction on its Facebook page through Saturday, Sept. 14. Visitors also can bid on silent auction items at the open house.

The open house is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank of Augusta.

P.A.L.S. is a private, no-kill cat shelter that started in 1979 and became a nonprofit, charitable organization in 1980. No public funds support this organization. P.A.L.S. is supported by memberships, fund-raising, memorial gifts, donations, and bequests. The shelter’s living space consists of six rooms (including a senior room) where the cats roam freely and have access to enclosed outdoor pens. Three additional rooms have cages for new arrivals/quarantine, isolation, and kittens. Occupancy can range from 85 to 160 cats and kittens at any given time. The shelter currently has 160-plus cats and kittens in residence.

P.A.L.S. accepts in abandoned, stray, and owner-surrendered cats and kittens. Cats are accepted from any demographic area, as long as space and funds allow. The organization provides any necessary medical care, spays/neuters, vaccinations, and testing for all of the cats and kittens in its care. Cats and kittens are then adopted out to permanent homes. All cats and kittens remain at the shelter and are cared for until they adopted or until they pass away (or humanely euthanized if in pain or distress).

For more information, contact Executive Director Theresa Silsby at 395-4274 or [email protected].

