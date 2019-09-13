SKOWHEGAN — In celebration of National Recovery Month, Kennebec Behavioral Health and the Recovery & Opioid Addiction Resources team will host a Recovery & Opioid Addiction Rally & Community Forum starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Coburn Park, on U.S. Route 2, with a recovery vigil/walk to the Margaret Chase Smith School at 40 Heselton St.

A community forum and panel discussion, Treatment Works and Recovery Can Happen, will follow the walk. The panel will feature Gordon Smith, director of Maine’s Opioid Response program.

After the forum, the film “Heroin(e)” will be shown. This Oscar-nominated film follows three women, a fire chief, a judge and a street missionary, battling West Virginia’s devastating opioid epidemic.

Refreshments will be available from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the school.

The ROAR Rally & Community Forum is sponsored and/or supported with appreciation by Redington-Fairview General Hospital, United Way of Mid-Maine, MaineGeneral Health, Somerset Public Health, KVCAP, High Hopes Clubhouse and the Margaret Chase Smith School.

Kennebec Behavioral Health operates clinics in Waterville, Skowhegan, Winthrop, Augusta and Farmington. For more information, or to schedule an appointment for any KBH service, call 888-322-2136. For additional information, visit kbhmaine.org.

