HALLOWELL — Row House, Hallowell’s historical society, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a lobster stew dinner and pie auction from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the American Legion Hall on Second Street. The event will benefit of the Hubbard Free Library.

“Row House has always been a strong supporter of the Hubbard Library,” said Larry Davis, the organization’s president, according to a news release from the historical society. “The proceeds will go to the Hubbard, but in effect we’re doing this for the city because the library plays such a vital role in the life of the community.”

The cost is $15 for lobster stew dinner and $8 for meat or veggie chili. Tickets will be available at the door.

“Speaking of pie, Row House invited the area’s best bakers to contribute pies for dessert,” Davis said, according to the release. “I’ve actually been able to sample some of the recipes. If you like pie, and who doesn’t, this part of the meal will bring tears to your eyes. It will be tough to choose one piece, but you could go home with a whole pie! We’re also auctioning off pies through-out the dinner.”

There are three more programs in the anniversary celebration. Earle Shettleworth Jr. will lead a pictorial tour of Hallowell’s fine collection of federal period homes and buildings on Sept. 25. Frank O’Hara follows the city’s transformation from a center of industry, education and arts to a neglected downtown sitting on a dirty river on Oct. 30. He describes how the city evolved into the entertainment and cultural mecca it is today. The celebration is capped by a “Black-Tie” Gala at the home of Walter McKee on Nov. 9.

Row House was founded in 1969 by a group of Hallowell citizens when they purchased and saved several important and deteriorating historic buildings in the city. Using their own funds, they purchased the row house building on Second Street and took the name of the building for the organization.

Founding members of Row House went on to conduct an inventory of historic buildings throughout the city. This led to the city applying for and receiving approval in 1971 for Hallowell’s National Historic District. The organization, in partnership with the city, renovated the 1899 City Hall. The effort began in 1995 and was completed nine years later.

