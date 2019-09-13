Scarborough police are asking for help identifying a female cyclist who was seriously injured in a collision with a car on Route 1 Friday afternoon.
Police released a photo of the damaged bike on Twitter in hopes that someone would recognize and help identify the victim, who was taken a local hospital with what police described as serious injuries.
The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. in front of On the Vine Marketplace at 592 Route 1. The southbound lanes of Route 1 were closed between Payne and Broadturn roads.
We need assistance identifying our victim. pic.twitter.com/oJ8aj9HY1b
— Scarborough Police (@ScarboroughMePD) September 13, 2019
Police described the cyclist as a white woman, between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 to 140 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder-length gray hair. She is believed to be in her 50s. She was wearing black and pink Nike sneakers, size 9, dark navy sweatpants, an orange tank top and a black Ralph Lauren jacket. She also had a purple fleece, brown sunglasses and a black-and-white bike helmet.
She was riding a purple L.L. Bean bike decorated with colorful stars and equipped with a white bell. Police are asking anyone with information to call 207-883-6361.
Staff Writer Matt Byrne contributed to this report.
