SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Feb. 25-March 1, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Justin R. Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, operate vehicle without license, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and violating condition of release Oct. 15, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Nicole Alberico, 34, of Skowhegan, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Oct. 15, 2018, in Madison; $500 fine; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Charles Ayres, 46, of Athens, violating condition of release Feb. 26, 2019, in Athens; 24-hour jail sentence.

Cole D. Bellefleur, 23, of Stetson, domestic violence assault Oct. 26, 2018, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Kristie L. Burch, 38, of Embden, criminal mischief Nov. 1, 2018, in Embden, dismissed.

Bruce A. Burns, 54, of Lexington, violating condition of release Dec. 15, 2018, in Lexington, seven-day jail sentence.

Donald P. Butler II, 39, of Hartland, fugitive from justice Feb. 15, 2019, in Hartland, dismissed.

Hunter E. Campbell, 23, of Jackman, operating unregistered snowmobile Jan. 1, 2019, in Hobbstown Township, $200 fine.

Jamel Champagne, 34, of Bronx, New York, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Sept. 20, 2018, in Detroit, $400 fine, $200 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence, $240 restitution; unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, same date and town, dismissed.

Justyn R. Clark, 31, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Sept. 7, 2018, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Tammy Clark, 41, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault Jan. 28, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Wilbur Joe Corson Jr., 27, of Palmyra, domestic violence assault Nov. 19, 2018, in Palmyra, six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Nov. 28, 2018, in Madison, four-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 7, 2018, in Madison, four-month jail sentence; violating condition of release Dec. 7, 2018, in Madison; four month jail sentence.

Charles R. Deviller, 40, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 28, 2018, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 18, 2018, in Palmyra, seven-day jail sentence; permit unlawful use Oct. 18, 2018, in Palmyra, seven-day jail sentence.

Galan I. Dickey, 66, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle Jan. 12, 2019, in Madison; $100 fine.

Sonya M. Engelhardt, 42, of Clinton, burglary July 25, 2017, in Athens; two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation. Violating condition of release March 2, 2018, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release June 25, 2018, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Jan. 14, 2019, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence.

Sherry L. Erving, 69, of Kingsbury, theft by receiving stolen property Oct. 1, 2017, in Skowhegan, three-year all suspended Department of Corrections sentence, two-year probation, $9,478 restitution.

Bobbi Rae Frappier, 42, of Fairfield, unlawful sexual contact Nov. 5, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Shane Gallant, 22, of Frankfort, operating while license suspended or revoked May 12, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Timothy Gardner, 49, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, trafficking in prison contraband Feb. 26, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Zane T. Giguere, 21, of Fairfield, operating under the influence Sept. 27, 2018, in Fairfield, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Peter J. Gilbert, 21, of Concord Township, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 6, 2018, in Madison, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Michael Darrin Greenlaw, 20, of Fairfield, assault June 25, 2018, in Detroit, dismissed. Criminal mischief Sept. 3, 2018, in Fairfield, 180-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, one-year administrative release, $91.24 restitution.

Jason Hamilton, 44, of Hartland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 16, 2018, in St. Albans, $500 fine; burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

Ruth Higginbotham, 28, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 16, 2018, in Skowhegan, 30-day jail sentence.

Kelly Ivins, 41, of Canaan, criminal mischief and criminal trespass Aug. 19, 2018, in Canaan, dismissed.

Heidi Kimball, 40, of Skowhegan, hindering apprehension or prosecution Aug. 10, 2018, in Skowhegan, seven-day jail sentence.

Brandee Lewis, 23, of Palmyra, assault Feb. 19, 2018, in Skowhegan, $300 fine, 313-day jail sentence. The following were dismissed: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 23, 2018, in Hartland; assault and violating condition of release Feb. 24, 2018, in Skowhegan; assault and criminal mischief Feb. 18, 2018, in Skowhegan; two counts of assault Feb. 24, 2018, in Skowhegan.

Amanda L. Libby, 36, of China, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 8, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

John D. Libby, 39, of North Anson, operating after registration suspended Jan. 2, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Mark W. Libby, 47, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 21, 2018, in Palmyra, 30-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Clayton C. Michaud, 27, of Anson, operate while license suspended or revoked July 14, 2018, in Canaan, $500 fine.

Scott Nicholson, 48, of Wallingford, Connecticut, operating under the influence Aug. 12, 2018, in Detroit, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Farah L. Paradise, 49, of Gorham, permit unlawful use Aug. 20, 2018, in Moscow; $200 fine; burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

Joshua Peaslee, 24 , of Gardiner, operation of defective vehicle Sept. 13, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Joshua Peaslee, 34, of Whitefield, terrorizing Sept. 10, 2018, in Madison, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one year administrative release.

Christopher James Peters, 25, of Madison, reckless conduct Sept. 11, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Hunter Prew, 23, of Detroit, terrorizing Feb. 25, 2019, in Detroit, 180-day jail sentence all but five days suspended, one-year administrative release; terrorizing Feb. 25, 2019, in Detroit, five-day jail sentence.

Brandi I. Saunders, 35, of Solon, operate vehicle without license conditions restrictions Dec. 27, 2018, in Solon, dismissed.

Jamie Shibles, 36, of Hartland, burglary Sept. 11, 2018, in Solon, dismissed.

Daigan C. Small, 19, of Bingham, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 5, 2018, in Moscow, dismissed.

Scott M. Stanley, 31, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Sept. 7, 2018, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Bruce A. Staples, 66, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 27, 2018, in Skowhegan, $500 fine; two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Clayton K. Tibbetts, 40, of Madison, four counts harvest operator fail to pay within 45 days July 23, 2017, July 29, 2017, July 27, 2017, and Oct. 13, 2017, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Renee Tracy, 36, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence Sept. 16, 2018, in Madison, $500 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year administrative release, 150-day license suspension; endangering the welfare of a child, same date and town, dismissed.

Andrew Veysey, 31, of Palmyra, operate while license suspended or revoked Aug. 4, 2018, in Palmyra; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Cotey L. Wheeler, 23, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release April 9, 2018, in Fairfield, $100 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Shawn White, 47, of Skowhegan, operate vehicle without license Jan. 26, 2019, in Skowhegan, $150 fine.

Matthew S. Whittingham, 26, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, violate snowmobile noise level Jan. 11, 2019, in Jackman, $100 fine.

Melissa Woodard, 51, of North Stratford, New Hampshire, forgery Aug. 26, 2015, in Solon, dismissed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: