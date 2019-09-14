DAMARISCOTTA — Howard Solomon will present for Chats with Champions on the topic of Anti-Semitism at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Skidompha Library, 184 Main St.

His lecture, “In the Shadow of Pittsburgh: Making Sense of Anti-Semitism,” will be held in Porter Meeting Hall; seating is first come, first served.

As the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh approaches, Solomon will address the history of anti-semitism, what it looks like, why it exists, and what we can do about it.

With a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from University of Pittsburgh and a doctorate from Northwestern University, Solomon taught at New York University before settling in at Tufts University for most of his career. He has taught European history, History of Sexuality, and the History of Stereotyping. Solomon worked at the University of Southern Maine from 2002 to 2009 as a scholar in residence at the Sampson Center for Diversity in Maine.

Solomon has published numerous articles and received awards for his social activism, including lifetime achievement awards from Equality Maine and USM’s Sampson Center for Diversity.

When he is not teaching, Solomon creates assemblage-style artwork and collage. His work has been exhibited at Rivers Arts Gallery in Damariscotta, Merrymeeting Art Center in Bowdoinham, Harlow Gallery in Hallowell, the Topsham Library, Urban Fermentory, and St. Lawrence Art Center in Portland among others.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

For more information, call the library at 563-5513.

