NEWCASTLE — Steve Raymond, community outreach director at Lincoln Home, will give his second talk in the three-part series about optimizing brain health and preventing cognitive impairment at noon Thursday, Sept. 19, at The Lincoln Home, at 22 River Road.
This discussion will be an overview of brain health, and will focus on cognitive training programs. Some programs are well demonstrated to delay and reverse normal age-related brain changes and mild cognitive impairment, while others are heavily marketed but of no proven benefit.
Raymond will demonstrate the program BrainHQ, which has three major studies and more than 100 scholarly papers written upon its effectiveness in increasing the brain attributes of attention, brain speed, focus, memory, auditory processing speed, navigation, visual processing speed and useful field of vision.
To RSVP for this free event, contact Raymond at 563-3350, or [email protected].
