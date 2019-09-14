MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Four turnovers contributed to a poor day for the Colby College football team, which lost its New England Small College Athletic Conference season opener, 30-10, at Wesleyan Saturday afternoon.

The Mules (0-1) had two interceptions and lost a pair of fumbles. Delando Clarke’s 14-yard touchdown catch from Ashton Scott midway through the second quarter gave the Cardinals (1-0) a 20-0 lead. Scott threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 76 yards to pace Wesleyan’s offense, which gained 454 yards.

Matt Hersch threw for 244 yards for Colby, while Chris George ran for 104 yards. Marcus Bullard made 12 tackles for the Mules.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 48, HUSSON 41, OT: Abbi Bamgbose’s 23-yard touchdown catch from Stephen Gacioch in the first overtime lifted the Corsairs to the wild non-conference win over Husson in Dartmouth, Mass.

The teams combined for 981 yards of total offense. Down 41-34 in the final minute of regulation, Husson (0-1) tied the game with 34 seconds left when Aidan Hogan caught a seven yard touchdown pass from David Morrison. The score was Hogan’s fourth of the game, and the receiver finished with six catches for 105 yards. Morrison threw for 339 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles.

Gacioch threw for 512 yards for UMass-Dartmouth (2-0), with five touchdown pass and a pair of interceptions. Three UMass-Darmouth receivers: DJ Machado (six catches for 158 yards), Leroy Brown (eight for 121) and Bamgbose (four for 114) had more than 100 yards receiving.

Tyler Halls of Lisbon had 13 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown for Husson.

PLYMOUTH STATE 48, MAINE MARITIME 6: Maine Central Institute grad Eli Bussell made four tackles and recovered a fumble to help the Panthers take the non-conference win in Plymouth, N.H.

Plymouth State (2-0) led 27-0 at the half. David Hamilton and Nick Lancia each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers.

A bright spot for the Mariners (0-2) was the play of freshman quarterback Andrew Haining, a Nokomis grad, who came on in the second quarter. Haining completed 11 of 16 passes for 132 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Casale late in the fourth quarter. Nokomis grad Tyler Pelletier had two catches for 56 yards for MMA.

HAMILTON 37, BOWDOIN 24: Hamilton scored the final 16 points of the game to take the NESCAC win in Brunswick.

After Bowdoin (0-1) took a 24-21 lead with 9:26 to play on Nate Richam-Odoi’s one yard run, the Continentals answered. David Kagan’s four yard touchdown run with 8:22 to play gave Hamilton (1-0) the lead for good. Kagan added a two yard touchdown run with 5:19 to play, and Sam Thoreen’s 23-yard field goal with 2:30 left iced the win for the Continentals.

Kagan gained 195 yards and scored three touchdowns on 20 carries. For Bowdoin, Austin McCrum threw for 229 yards, with a touchdown and interception.

AMHERST 27, BATES 13: The Mammoths scored 21 unanswered second half points to take the NESCAC win in Amherst, Mass.

Down 13-6 at the half, Amherst (1-0) tied the game one minute, three seconds into the third quarter when James O’Regan caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Ollie Eberth. The Mammoths took the lead early in the fourth quarter when Eberth and O’Regan connected again, this time on a 42-yard touchdown pass. O’Regan had five catches for 114 yards.

Bates (0-1) quarterback Brendan Costa threw for 177 yards and ran for 34.

UNE 35, ALVERNIA 28: Brian Peters threw for 340 yards and ran for two scores to lead the Nor’easters to the non-conference win in Reading, Penn.

Ryan Gaboury caught nine passes for 138 yards for UNE (1-1). Keegan Stanton-Meas made 13 tackles for the Nor’easters. Malcolm Carey ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns for Alvernia (1-1).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »