GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A female high school football player in Connecticut has been forced to change in a custodial supply closet.
The Day of New London reports administrators were notified of the situation after the 11th grader, a wide receiver and the only girl on the Robert E. Fitch High School team, became upset and left practice on Monday.
School Superintendent Michael Graner told the newspaper that he met with the girl’s mother on Tuesday and agrees she should not have been made to change alongside mops, brooms and other cleaning supplies.
Graner said the closet will be cleaned out.
The field house, adjacent to the school’s football field, contains a large locker room for boys, men’s and women’s bathrooms, a meeting room and a coach’s office, but no girl’s locker room.
