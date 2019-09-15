Seven people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Bradford, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a vehicle driven by Mark Libby, 65, of Bradford collided near the intersection of Storer Road and Williams Road with a pickup truck driven by Vance Corliss, 55, of Bradford and containing five passengers, including Rebecca Corliss, 39, and four unidentified minors, the sheriff’s office said.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, some with serious injuries.

Libby was driving a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 and Corliss a 2013 Ford F150.

At least seven area fire and EMS departments responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »