AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Sharron Hinckley and John Hackett, Ron Cote and David Offer, Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell, and Paul Sherman and Janet Arey.

Winners on Thursday were Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau, Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami, and Dan Townsend and Patricia Damon.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Barbara Terhune and Karen Torrey,Jean Reileig and Lynn Kerschner, and David Bourque and Ed Rushton.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Joan Mayo. Gerene Lachapelle placed second, and April Napolitano placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Joanna Burd. Tom Gillette placed second, and Don Albert placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Lee Lenfest. Sylvia Palmer and Louie Violette placed second, Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Reiling placed third, and Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

