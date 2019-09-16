AUGUSTA — The Daniel Savage’s Company, Reenactors of Fort Western, will host an 18th Century Muster Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Fort Western (1754), 16 Cony St., according to a news release fromFort Western — National Historic Landmark & Living History Museum.

After the American Revolution, “Muster Day” was a community festival. Militia companies of the area would gather to participate in military exercises and maneuvers. Local people would attend to watch the soldiers, and venders and craftspeople would sell food and other wares.

Daniel Savage’s Company of the Lincoln County Militia will drill and perform musket firing demonstrations at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The afternoon session will include firing cannons from the south-west blockhouse.

The public is invited to listen to 18th century Revolutionary War military music performed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the parade grounds by the Piscataqua Rangers Jr. Fife & Drum Corps of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The band will offer a second session of music from 1:30 to 3 p.m., followed by a final militia drill by the Savage’s Company from 3 to 4 p.m., according to the release.

During the weekend, visitors are invited to walk through the residence and store of William Howard, Lieutenant-Colonel of the Lincoln County militia during the Revolutionary War, to view period rooms, exhibits, and 18th century demonstrations by costumed historical interpreters.

Admission will cost $10 for adults, $6 for children 6-14, $8 for seniors and veterans, $25 for a family of five, and $1. Augusta residents and active military are free of charge.

September and October hours at the fort are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

For more information, visit oldfortwestern.org, call 626-2385 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: