The Fund for Maine Land Conservation, a component fund of the Maine Community Foundation, is accepting grant applications to support projects that encourage preservation of Maine’s land.

The fund has four objectives: help preserve traditional uses of land and working landscapes; provide for continued public access and recreational use; protect sensitive ecological areas; and promote greater appreciation of the environment. Eligible organizations include land trusts and other nonprofit and governmental entities based in Maine whose mission is land conservation and/or watershed protection, according to a news release from the Maine Community Foundation.

The fund does not provide support for land purchases, easements, or other costs associated with those transactions. Projects that involve collaboration are strongly encouraged.

Grant awards of up to $10,000 are available.

The deadline for grant applications is Oct. 15. An online application, guidelines, and a list of recent grants are available at mainecf.org.

For more informations, contact Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or 761-2440.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

