Kents Hill School recently announced the following students were named to its 2019 spring trimester honor roll.

Honors with distinction: Elliot Anderson, Jacob Behnke, Pavel Boissonneault, Erin Butler, Shea Cheney, Adhit Desai, Andrew Dionne, Haozhou Dong, Danielle Eid, Delaney Feeney, TJ Folsom, Yingxin Gao, Jillian Jackson, Zhiheng Jiang, Aidan Knowlan, Zachary Knowlan, Tengxiao Li, Jessica Link, Madeleine MacDonald, Jackson Melendy, Amita Nanda, Edouard Perron, Charlotte Precourt, Melanie Volpe, Vera Robinson and Maeve Wade.

Honor roll: Nicholas Arend, Lillian Audibert, Alanna Bachelder, Jordan Bell, Cameron Braithwood, Taya Brown, Paige Caulfield, Cody Chute, Ashley Cowley, Jatan Desai, Wesley Dumas, Erin Emirli, Emily Feeney, Michael Frampton, Leyna Freilich, Alexis Gadsden, Declan Greene, Luca Hannon, Maegan Howe, Dominic Johnson, Aaron Jones, Byeumkyu Kim, Camren Knowles, Emma Knowles, Boheng Kou, Joey Lalonde Rioux, Kiara Lantigua, Xavier Lapierre, Anya Laxton, Karina Laxton, Samuel Linton, Jesse Lissaur, Jiajun Liu, Jack Morrill, Rithiksai Mulle, Landon Nichols, Alexis Ntanos, Naeema O’Rourke, Hannah Parsons, Diego Sanchez Johnson, Kwan Ting So, Griffin Souther, Mitchell Tarrio, Shengyue Wang, Delaney Watts, Allen Weiss, Jiazheng Wen, Zuyao Xia, Kaijie Yan and Kunseo Yuk.

