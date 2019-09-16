WINTHROP — Rowan Goebel-Bain scored a pair of goals and assisted on a third to lead the Winthrop boys soccer team to a 5-3 win over Spruce Mountain in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday.

Owen Foster and Iker Penniman each registered a goal and an assist for the Ramblers (2-2-0). Andreas Kjeagaard also scored a goal, and Jake Smith made seven saves between the sticks.

Matthew St. Pierre, Nate Holland and Jack Gilbert netted the goals for Spruce Mountain (1-4-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP/MONMOUTH 2, BOOTHBAY 0: Hanna Duley and Maddie Perkins each scored goals to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win over the Seahawks in Winthrop.

Madison Weymouth had one save to earn the shutout for Winthrop/Monmouth (6-0).

Jaelyn Crocker had 11 saves for Boothbay (2-3).

