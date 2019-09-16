HOWLAND — Maine State Police say two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 95 in Howland.
Troopers said the driver was ejected and died at the scene Monday afternoon.
They said two passengers were hospitalized, and one of them later died.
Names weren’t immediately released.
State police said the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. The crash happened in the northbound lanes. It remains under investigation.
