NEWTON, Mass. — Abbey Coughlan, of Randolph, an International Business graduate from Lasell University, recently received the Lasell Bowl at the 2019 Awards Banquet.

The Lasell Bowl is given to students who have distinguished themselves as individuals who contribute to the life of the campus in especially noteworthy ways. Recipients have held formal leadership positions in the campus community; have gone “above and beyond” in their contributions of time and energy; and have made a particularly significant impact on the quality of student life on campus.

