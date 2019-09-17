Matt and the Barnburners – Rockin’ Delta Blues will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., in Madison.

The band is the two-time winner of The Maine Blues Society’s “Road to Memphis” competition. Together for nearly a decade, they frequent the Maine Blues Festival in Naples and the North Atlantic Blues Festival in Rockland.

They specialize in classic and modern Chicago, Texas and Memphis blues, boogie, funk and rock ‘n’ roll and country classics.

Tickets cost $15.

For more information, call 696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.net.

