I Am Not a Stranger: Portraits by Séan Alonzo Harris will be on view Sept. 16 through Oct. 26 at at Common Street Arts Gallery, 10 Water St., and the Colby Museum, 5600 Mayflower Hill Drive, in Waterville.

Presented by Waterville Creates! in partnership with the Colby Museum, the innovative and participatory exhibition featuring individual photographic portraits of community members who live and/or work in Waterville. Waterville Creates! and the Colby Museum of Art will present the full suite of approximately 50 photographic portraits.

There will be two concurrent exhibition openings on Thursday, Sept. 19, to celebrate the exhibition. Common Street Arts will host its opening from 4 to 6 p.m. and the Colby Museum will include the opening as part of its Fall Open House celebration that same evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

Other venues that will participate and include a selection of community portraits are: Railroad Square Cinema, Waterville Public Library, Waterville Opera House, Waterville City Hall, Chace Community Forum, Beth Israel Congregation, Alfond Youth Center, Goodwill, United Methodist Church, Re-Books, Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity, Waterville House of Pizza, South End Teen Center, and Yardgoods.

Like many cities in the U.S., Waterville has welcomed new residents in recent years, including more people of color and new Mainers. Using a combination of individual portraits and personal narratives, the exhibit will create channels for storytelling, capture local history, and build bridges across difference.

The Sterrs Gallery at Common Street Arts is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday at the Hathaway Creative Center, 10 Water St. in Waterville. The Colby Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays during the academic year) and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit commonstreetarts.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: