A representative from Thomas College is scheduled to visit Carrabec High School at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in North Anson, and Mount Abram Regional High School at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Salem Township.
The representative will meet with students to share the college’s story and what it has to offer.
For more information, visit thomas.edu.
