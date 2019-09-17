A representative from Thomas College is scheduled to visit Carrabec High School at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in North Anson, and Mount Abram Regional High School at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Salem Township.

The representative will meet with students to share the college’s story and what it has to offer.

For more information, visit thomas.edu.

