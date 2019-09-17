The Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host a dedication at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19,on Main Street.
The dedication is to a horse named The Winthrop Messenger, one of the offspring of the first Standardbred Horses. This monument had been located on Union Street since 2005 and had been relocated for the last time this winter to where all old monuments go.
Historical society members decided to replace the monument and rededicate it do this beloved horse.
For more information, contact Mary Richards at 377-9663 or [email protected].
