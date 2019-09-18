FARMINGTON — Several community funds have been established to benefit those who have been injured, suffered the death of a loved one or were left displaced after Monday morning’s explosion at the LEAP building.

The 30 residents who have been displaced from their homes at the mobile park behind the LEAP building are expected to be allowed into their homes Thursday morning. From there, the community will have a better idea of what materialistic items those residents need. According to landlord Randy Dean, out of the 11 homes, eight are not inhabitable. It is not yet clear how many residents once occupied those eight homes.

How to help

Those wishing to donate to support the victims of the explosion, including injured LEAP staff, firefighters and community members who have been displaced, can contact the following organizations:

American Red Cross: As of Wednesday, the American Red Cross of Maine is assisting 17 people who have been displaced by Monday’s explosion to make sure that their immediate needs, such as shelter, food and other basic necessities, are being met. The number is expected to grow. Money, as well as volunteer time, can be coordinated through a toll free number, 800-RED-CROSS or through their website, MaineRedCross.org. Money donated to the Red Cross will support all victims of home fires and disasters in Maine.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area: On Monday, the United Way established a fund to benefit LEAP employees, firefighters and others affected by the explosion. Those interested in donating can go through their website, uwtva.org/give.

Portland Firefighters Children’s Burn Foundation: The organization has established a fund to benefit those who have been injured and killed as well as their families. To donate, visit their website.

GoFundMe: Several online donation portals have been established for specific individuals.

