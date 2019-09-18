HOWLAND — Maine State Police say two people killed in a crash on Interstate 95 were not wearing seat belts, and the driver of the vehicle likely fell asleep.

Police say the 63-year-old driver, Michael Dentico, of Arundel, died at the scene of Monday’s crash in Howland.

A passenger, 66-year-old Jacqueline Gordon, of Ellsworth, died on the way to a hospital.

Police say a second passenger, 43-year-old Tammy Dentico, of Arundel, suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses told police the vehicle, a pickup truck, drifted into the median before veering back across both lanes of traffic and into a ditch on the side of the road. The truck then overturned, throwing Gordon and Michael Dentico from the vehicle.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.