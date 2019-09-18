FARMINGDALE — Averi Baker scored the only goal her team needed, and the Hall-Dale field hockey team beat Lisbon 1-0 for its first victory of the season in Mountain Valley Conference action Wednesday in Farmingdale.
Baker scored with 4:30 to go in the first half, with Moira O’Connor providing an assist. Kelsey Cormier made seven saves for the Bulldogs (1-5).
Becky Budesheim stopped six shots for the Greyhounds (1-4).
FIELD HOCKEY
WINTHROP 2, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Brooklyn Gaghan and Gia Francis scored goals to lift the Ramblers to a MVC victory in Rumford.
Hannah Duley had an assist for Winthrop (7-0). Madison Weymouth made five saves.
Rylee Savigny scored for the Falcons (5-1), while Nora Tag made three saves.
