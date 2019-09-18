Maine Event Comedy will present NBC Last Comic Standing contestant Dan Crohn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner.

The show also will feature Jonathan Tillson, Chris Kinback, and Kathleen DeMarle.

Crohn’s interest in stand-up comedy began as a child after hearing his father’s Henny Youngman records. Much of his is material stems from interactions with family, friends, and his years as a fourth-grade teacher. The Boston comic has worked with national headliners Marc Maron, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Greg Giraldo; and released his debut album “It’s Enough Already” in 2016.

Tillson grew up just outside of Beantown where he quickly developed an aversion to social norms and mainstream traditions. He tackles topics from the mundane to the absurd with dark twists and aloof charm.

South Boston’s Kinback uses dry wit and a deadpan delivery to make you laugh at subjects you never thought possible. He produces Comedy Night at Sixth Gear .

Boston’s DeMarle shares tales of living with a one-eyed dog and the woes of being taller than the average American man.

Tickets purchased in advance, cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, or $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show.

For tickets or more information, visit johnsonhall.org or call 582-7144.

