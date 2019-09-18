Maine based singer-songwriter Matt Newberg and his band, the Hearts of Gold, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

Newberg, who grew up in Harpswell, began his musical career while a student at the University of Vermont. Deeply influenced by songwriting greats like James Taylor and Neil Young, Matt Newberg has been weaving his life and songs through the tall pines, rocky coast and granite mountains of Maine for more than 20 years.

Newberg’s new EP, “Hollow Days,” introduces his new band. Comprised of Gregg Hoover on guitar, Jake McCarthy on bass and Joe Beninati on drums, the band provides a soulful, punchy foundation to Newberg’s powerful songwriting. The EP is available to stream on all major services, including Spotify and Amazon Music.

Newberg also is a longtime educator, having served until recently in a variety of roles at Bath’s Hyde School. Throughout his positions as a teacher, director of the school’s performing arts program, and dean of students and faculty, Newberg never lost sight of his passion and talent for writing and performing music.

Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

