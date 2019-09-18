The Novel Jazz Septet pays tribute to the great American jazz composers, Duke Ellington, and his musical side-kick, Billy Strayhorn, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Saco River Theater, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills.

For a decade and a half, the band has highlighted well-known standards, plus rare, vintage gems, unearthed from original scores at the Duke Ellington Collection at the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington D.C.

The septet travels far and wide, keeping the history and spirit of Duke and Swee’Pea alive and swinging.

Tickets cost $15.

For more information, visit sacorivertheatre.org, call 929-6472, or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: