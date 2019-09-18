The new mascot name for the Skowhegan Area High School athletic teams should be “The Tribe.”

This a not specific to any historical event, any nation, any race or any religion. It passes the politically correct test. It remains in use at the College of William & Mary. It means a collection of people with a common goal and interdependence.

The image should be an orange flame.

Stanley Watson

Georgetown, Massachusetts

(Skowhegan class of 1972)

