WATERVILLE – Spectrum Generations, the Central Maine Area Agency on Aging, seeks focus group participants to gauge their interests and insight on aging issues relative to their desire to continue aging in place.

The focus group will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Spectrum Generations’ Muskie Community Center, 38 Gold St.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in an open environment, and bring their concerns about available services, and any resources that may be lacking, according to a news release from the agency.

The purpose of the focus group is to identify what older adults believe are their general needs, concerns, and health issues. Themes that emerge from the focus groups will assist Spectrum Generations in forming their strategic plan, which is also shared with the State Office on Aging and Disabilities.

Participation is free and breakfast is included. Registration is required in advance by contacting Michelle Dale at 660-9261 or [email protected], or call TTY 800-464-8703.

