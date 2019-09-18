WATERVILLE — At Tuesday’s Waterville City Council meeting, councilors approved more than $1 million in Fire Department purchases, including the purchase of a tower firetruck.

The council voted to approve a $1.29 million contract with Rosenbauer Minnesota, of Wyoming, Minnesota, for the tower truck.

As part of the vote, the council authorized fire Chief Shawn Esler to spend $32,918 more for unforeseen changes, loose equipment and potential safety upgrades to the truck. The total amount includes a $75,000 trade-in allowance for the current, 1999 Smeal tower truck.

The department’s truck needs immediate replacement because it poses a safety risk and is a serious maintenance concern because of corrosion and delamination. It has failed routine safety and performance tests, according to a memo from Esler to the mayor and council.

The council also voted to contract with PCS Specialty Contracting, of Skowhegan, for fire station masonry repairs costing $40,900; and Engine Bay Floors, of Macungie, Pennsylvania, for fire station resurfacing.

The floor repair is needed because of structural decay in the basement from salt and water penetrating the floor, according to Esler. The masonry repairs are needed because a leaking roof created damage and mold.

The council voted to appoint a committee to study Fire Department services, including whether the city should add ambulance transport services to the department’s responsibilities.

Meanwhile, councilors voted to accept a $229,333 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to buy self-contained breathing apparatus for the department.

