42nd Street: Broadcast from London will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

This performance is an encore HD broadcast from London. Running time two hours, 35 minutes with one intermission.

The production is the song and dance, American dream fable of Broadway, featuring the West End’s biggest cast on Theatreland’s oldest stage, Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The production features the iconic songs “42nd Street,” “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby Of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,” “Dames and I Only Have Eyes For You.”

42nd Street follows young Peggy Sawyer, fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line on Broadway’s newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she’s always dreamed of …

Tickets cost $12-$18.

For tickets, or more information, visit operahouse.org, or call872-7000.

