TOPSHAM — Midcoast Youth Theater will hold auditions for “Seussical” Sept. 27 and 29 at the Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main St.

Adults and children in kindergarten and above are encouraged to audition, and everyone who does will have a role in the production.

“Seussical” will be performed Jan. 9-12 at Crooker Theatre at Brunswick High School. The cast and crew of “Seussical” will bring to life many of Dr. Suess’s most famous characters, including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Myrtle the Turtle and a stage full of Whos, while weaving a narrative that incorporates elements of many of Dr. Seuss’s most beloved stories. Through a production of dances, memorable songs, and the rhyming refrains of Seussian-speak, everyone will learn the lesson that “a person’s a person, no matter how small.”

Specific age groups and role audition time slots are listed online. For more information, visit midcoastyouththeater.org or email [email protected].

