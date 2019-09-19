The Augusta Nature Club will hold its first luncheon of the season at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive.

Danielle D’Auria, of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, will discuss the Great Blue Heron migration.

The cost is $7.

For reservation, call Heide Munro at 622-7395.

