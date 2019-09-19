A Blues in the Barn concert featuring saxaphonist, vocalist and songwriter Vanessa Collier and her band is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St., in Kingfield.

Gates open at 3 p.m.

Collier, a 2013 graduate of the Berklee College of Music, has toured nationally and internationally, released two critically acclaimed albums and in 2018 a third album, “Honey Up,” which spent nine weeks at the top of the Billboard Blues Album Charts, three months on the Living Blues Charts and continues to be spun on Sirius XM’s B.B.King’s Bluesville radio station.I

As a master musician and multi-instrumentalist, Collier weaves funk, soul, rock and blues into every powerful performance.

A beer garden and farm food tent will be on site. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed on site.

Tickets cost $20 at the gate, admission is free for children 10 and younger.

For more information, call 265-2030, email [email protected] or visit mountainvillageinn.com.

