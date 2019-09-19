The Sandy River Players of Farmington is taking their fall show on the road! “The Court of Final Reckoning” will be performed in three venues over two weekends, a first for this 50 year old organization. The play also is their second play this year by a Maine author. The play was written by local playwright Anna Freeman of West Athens.

The play will take the audience to a heavenly courtroom where the Seven Deadly Sins are put on trial. Each defendant is questioned by an impartial judge, allowed to deliver a defense to the jury, and then declared to be forgiven, condemned, or given a second chance. The 12-person jury will be chosen randomly from the audience.

The cast of nine and their technical crew will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Phillips Area Community Center, 15 Depot St. in Phillis, where seating will be cabaret style.

The next night, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, the production moves to the Vienna Union Hall, 5 Vienna Moutain Road, in Vienna. Then twice more at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, at the Emery Community Arts Center, on the campus of the University of Maine Farmington.

Tickets will cost $12 for adults or $10 for seniors and students, and they will be available at the door.

For more information, contact Robin Lisherness at [email protected] or 684-4483.

