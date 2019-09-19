Flor de Toloache will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Roackland.

The New York-based all-female ensemble continues to win the hearts of both progressive and traditional mariachi music fans alike through their distinct artistic vision and sophisticated, enlightened interpretation of traditional mariachi instruments.

Their music is an edgy, versatile, and fresh take on traditional Mexican music.

Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 day of show.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

