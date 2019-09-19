Parts of northern New England have had their first frost of the season.
The National Weather Service said temperatures dipped to freezing in many locations early Thursday.
Meteorologist Derek Schroeter said the first widespread frost of the season hit earlier than usual, with Sanford dipping to 29 degrees and Lewiston 31 degrees.
He said that in Maine the median date for the first fall freeze on the southern coast is Oct. 11, and for interior regions it’s Oct. 1.
The cold was short-lived. Officials say the temperature will be climbing toward 80 degrees this weekend in parts of northern New England.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Judgment grants $3.5 million to Monmouth man’s family over 2014 fatality
-
Business
Maine on track for near-record home sales year
-
Local & State
Gov. Mills names members of new Maine council on climate change
-
Local & State
Winthrop’s director of teaching and learning brings personal experience to the role
-
Business
Hannaford parent moves to restrict ‘chemicals of concern’ in products, packaging
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.